Iran plans to close oil corridor strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, through which a fifth of global oil and gas supply flows.

It connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. The narrow channel, approximately 33 km wide at the narrowest point, separates Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south).

But shipping lanes in the waterway are even narrower – 3 km wide in each direction, making them vulnerable to attacks and threats of being shut down, which Iran has decided to do now.