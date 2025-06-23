Netanyahu’s strong warning to Iran

He promised not to let Israel be dragged into a war of attrition but also said he would not end the Iran campaign prematurely.

We won’t pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve them, but we also won’t finish too soon. When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop,” he told Israeli reporters.

“I have no doubt that this is a regime that wants to wipe us out, and that’s why we embarked on this operation to eliminate the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat, the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them,” he said.

He said Iran’s Fordow nuclear site had been very badly damaged by U.S. bunker-buster bombs overnight but the extent of damage remained to be seen. Tehran has vowed to defend itself at all costs.

Asked about the whereabouts of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium, Netanyahu said: “We’ve been following that very closely. I can tell you that it’s an important component of a nuclear programme.