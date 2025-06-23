Iran turns to Russia after US attack

Tehran, June 23: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has made a bold claim. He said that several countries are now ready to give nuclear warheads to Iran. This comes after the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran, June 23: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has made a bold claim. He said that several countries are now ready to give nuclear warheads to Iran. This comes after the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow.

Medvedev posted these comments on social media. He said the US strikes failed to reach their goal. Instead of weakening Iran, he said the attack made Iran stronger.

He said the Iranian government is now more stable. Many people in Iran are now supporting their leaders, even those who were not supportive before. According to him, the US attack helped Iran gain more public support.

Iran has now turned to Russia for help. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he would travel to Moscow soon. He plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the next steps.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that America is not at war with Iran, but with Iran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking on NBC News, Vance said, “We’re not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear programme.”

He said US airstrikes, ordered earlier by former President Donald Trump, had delayed Iran’s nuclear plans. “We have pushed their programme back by a very long time. It will take years for them to build a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Vance also made it clear that the US is not trying to remove Iran’s government. “We don’t want regime change. We just want to stop the nuclear programme and then talk about a long-term solution,” he added.

He blamed Iran for not negotiating honestly. “They refused to talk in good faith. That’s why we had to act,” he said.