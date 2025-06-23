PM Modi speaks to Iran president, calls for peace

New Delhi, June 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran’s President Masoud on Sunday. This came hours after the US attacked Iran’s underground nuclear sites. New Delhi, June 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran’s President Masoud on Sunday. This came hours after the US attacked Iran’s underground nuclear sites.

During the 45-minute call, PM Modi said he was very worried about the rising tensions. He asked for immediate peace, dialogue, and use of diplomacy. He also stressed the need to bring back calm and stability in the region.

On social media, PM Modi wrote that both leaders spoke in detail about the current situation. He said India believes talks and peace are the only way forward.

Iranian President called India a true friend. He thanked PM Modi for supporting peace. He also said that India’s voice is important in bringing stability to the region.