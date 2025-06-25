Consumed drugs due to family issues: Srikanth

Srikanth was arrested by Chennai police on June 23 after he was found in possession of cocaine.

The actor, also known as Sriram in Telugu films, reportedly confessed during questioning that his drug use stemmed from personal and family-related issues .

During interrogation, Srikanth tearfully admitted, “I made a mistake due to family problems,” explaining that the pressures from a troubled marriage and the stress of mid-career struggles led him to become addicted. He insisted that he neither sold drugs nor involved others in illegal activities

Currently held at Puzhal Central Jail in judicial custody, Srikanth has requested bail on humanitarian grounds, citing his children’s well-being. The police have initiated medical tests and further legal proceedings are underway

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Authorities are investigating the source of his cocaine, suspected to be linked to a broader drug supply network under scrutiny.