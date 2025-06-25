CM Stalin urges Centre to withdraw train fare hike

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging them to withdraw the proposed train fare hike scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2025.

The Railway Board had earlier announced a nominal increase in passenger fares—1 paise per kilometre for non-AC classes and 2 paise per kilometre for AC classes.

In his letter, Stalin expressed concern that the fare hike, though described as minimal, would have a direct impact on daily commuters, students, and workers who rely heavily on train travel, especially in non-AC general compartments. He also objected to the reported reduction in general coaches in long-distance trains, which could further limit access to affordable travel options for the public.

The Chief Minister requested that the fare hike for non-AC coaches be rolled back and that no reduction be made in the number of general compartments. He stated that railways remain one of the most accessible modes of transport for the common man and any increase in cost or reduction in basic facilities could negatively affect a large section of society. The Ministry of Railways has yet to respond to the appeal.

In his communication, Stalin also referred to the broader economic pressures faced by the public, particularly the middle- and lower-income groups, who are already grappling with inflation and increased costs of living. He highlighted that any further financial burden through fare revisions would be unjust, especially when train services are viewed as an essential and affordable mode of transport for millions across the country. Stalin stressed that affordability and accessibility should remain the cornerstone of public transport policy.

The fare hike, as per railway officials, was introduced as part of the Centre’s revenue generation strategy to improve infrastructure and amenities. However, critics argue that such measures disproportionately affect the economically weaker sections, who largely depend on train travel. The Chief Minister’s intervention comes amid growing concerns over public affordability and potential passenger overcrowding due to reduced general compartments. Rail users and transport unions across Tamil Nadu have echoed similar concerns, urging the Centre to reconsider the hike and focus instead on improving service quality without penalising passengers.