Only those with me will get chance to contest polls, says Dr Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said that only those who stand with him will be given seats in the upcoming elections. He spoke strongly at a party event held in Chennai.

Ramadoss released PMK’s political guidelines and said that the party will decide on candidates. “No one else has the power to choose. Only I will decide who gets seats,” he said.

He added that people who work hard for the party and stay loyal will be rewarded. He warned that those who act against party interests will not be given any position.

Ramadoss said PMK is ready for the 2026 Assembly elections. He called on party members to unite and work together to strengthen PMK.