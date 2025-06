Power cut areas for tomorrow 

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Alandur: Mettupalayam, Chandran Street, one part of Vandikaran Road, Gopalakrishnan Street, Vigneshwaran Street, New Street, Mosque Colony, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Madurai Veeran Koil Street, Saathaanipet 1st Street, Sengeniamman Koil 1st to 3rd Street, Margo Street, Paruthivakkam Street, Madurai Street, Pudupet Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Muthial Reddy Street, Mandi Street, Nithi School Street, Labbai Street, Velachery Road, Vedhagiri Street Market.

Nandambakkam: St Thomas Mount Maangaliamman Koil Street, Tulasingapuram Street, Ganapathy Colony Street, Kalaignar Nagar Street, Wood Creek County Street, 60th Quarters Street, Saivam Bhavan Street, St Patrick Church.