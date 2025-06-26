TN farmers slam govt over mango price crash

Farmers across Tamil Nadu have strongly criticized the state government for allegedly diverting public attention from the severe crisis faced by mango growers. They accuse the government of blaming the Centre instead of taking timely and direct action to support struggling farmers.

This year, mango cultivation in Tamil Nadu covered about 3.6 lakh acres, with a record yield of 3.5 tonnes per acre. However, the bumper harvest led to a price crash in the markets. Mango varieties like Totapuri and Banganapalli are now selling for just ₹3 to ₹5 per kilogram, far below the expected rate. Many farmers have been forced to leave fruits unharvested or throw them away due to poor returns.

Farmers’ associations say the state has failed to step in with a proper procurement scheme or price support. In comparison, they point out that the Andhra Pradesh government is buying mangoes at better rates and supporting pulp processing units, which has stabilized prices for farmers in that state.

In Tamil Nadu, pulp companies have drastically reduced their mango purchases. Last year, they used about 20% mango pulp in beverages, but this year that has dropped to just 9%. This has further reduced demand, pushing prices down even more. Farmers say they have no buyers and no assurance of fair compensation.

In response to farmer protests and public outcry, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,766 per tonne. The proposal includes ₹5,000 to be paid by pulp companies and the rest shared equally between the state and central governments. Tamil Nadu has also applied for a financial package of ₹62 crore to support mango farmers.

However, farmer leaders like J. Anjaneyalu from the Thiruvallur District Farmers’ Association say this is not enough. They are demanding ₹25,000 per acre as compensation, and immediate state-led procurement to avoid more losses. They believe the government’s statements are meant only to deflect responsibility and delay real help.

Opposition leaders from the AIADMK have also joined the chorus, demanding that the government ensure a procurement price of at least ₹13 per kg and offer ₹30,000 per acre as compensation. They argue that if Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh can implement direct relief schemes, so can Tamil Nadu.

As the mango season nears its end, farmers are urging both state and central governments to act quickly. They warn that without proper support, many might give up mango farming altogether, affecting livelihoods and the state’s agricultural economy.