AIADMK-BJP alliance will win 2026 elections: BJP spokesperson Prasad

Tamil Nadu BJP State Media Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has asserted that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is on track to win the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, drawing parallels with the grand success of the Murugan Devotees Conference held recently in Madurai.

“Just like the historic success of the Murugan Devotees Conference, the AIADMK-BJP alliance will definitely win in 2026,” said Prasad. He accused the DMK and its allies of attempting to stop the event through “severe police restrictions” and “court battles,” and added that the conference only took place after High Court intervention.

Praising BJP State President Nainar Nagendran’s efforts, Prasad said, “He travelled over 6,000 kilometers and gave clear instructions to ensure the success of the event. More than 5 lakh devotees gathered peacefully, and the arrangements were flawless despite police non-cooperation.”

Prasad also dismissed attempts to create friction within the alliance based on a short video shown during the event. “The DMK knows it cannot defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance in 2026. That’s why they’re clinging to a three-minute video to try and break the unity. It won’t work,” he said.

He acknowledged ideological differences between the two parties but emphasized that defeating the DMK was their common goal. “Both parties know the difference between ideology and electoral alliance. The mission is to end DMK rule,” he said.

He concluded confidently, “With Nainar Nagendran’s leadership and Amit Shah’s strategy, we are moving forward. The 2026 victory is certain.”