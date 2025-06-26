Thirumavalavan criticises AIADMK for reviving ties with BJP

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has called the AIADMK’s renewed alliance with the BJP a “historical blunder.” Speaking at a party award event in Chennai, he said that true followers of MGR and Jayalalithaa would not join hands with the BJP.

He criticised AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, saying, “I respect him, but he is making a big mistake. He is turning AIADMK members into BJP workers.”

Thirumavalavan also took a strong stand against the RSS and BJP. He said all religions preach brotherhood, but accused the RSS of dividing people. He questioned leaders like Mohan Bhagwat, Modi, and Amit Shah for claiming unity while denying equality.

He also criticised the BJP-backed Murugan Manadu event. He said the AIADMK was defending the BJP’s divisive politics instead of opposing it, and called the alliance a betrayal of social justice ideals.