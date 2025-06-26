BJP-AIADMK alliance intact, says Nainar Nagendran

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said the BJP-AIADMK alliance is strong and no one can break it. He was speaking to reporters at the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’ event held at Kamalalayam.

He said, “The alliance is confirmed. It will not break. BJP national president JP Nadda also said the same. We will form the next government together.”

Nainar pointed to the large crowd at the Lord Muruga Devotees’ meet in Madurai. “The huge turnout shows the public support we have,” he said.

He also criticised the DMK government. “Chief Minister Stalin promised to cut fuel prices. It’s been four years. Diesel price dropped a little, but petrol is still the same. LPG price is also high,” he said.