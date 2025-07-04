Court rejects Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to quash Rs 200-crore ED case

Fernandes had sought the quashing of the ED’s case against her related to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Justice Anish Dayal dismissed her plea, which also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate in the case and proceedings are pending in a Delhi trial court, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The ED counsel opposed the petition on the ground of maintainability, saying a special court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and prima facie found a case. The cognisance order was not challenged, the counsel added.