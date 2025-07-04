Woman Raped in Pune Residential Society by Man Posing as Delivery Executive

Pune, July 3, 2025 – A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man impersonating a delivery executive at her residence in a high-end housing society in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening. The shocking incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., according to police sources. Pune, July 3, 2025 – A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man impersonating a delivery executive at her residence in a high-end housing society in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening. The shocking incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., according to police sources.

The accused reportedly gained entry into the flat by pretending to deliver a courier from a bank that required her signature. He told the woman he needed a pen. When she said she didn’t have one nearby, he claimed he didn’t either. As she walked to her bedroom to fetch a pen, the accused entered the flat, locked the main door from inside, and assaulted her.

Police said the man sprayed a chemical substance on the woman, causing her to lose consciousness before she could raise an alarm. When she regained consciousness, she discovered a threatening message on her mobile phone that read, “I will come again.” The accused had also taken a selfie using her phone, adding to the trauma of the crime.

The woman was alone at the time of the incident, as her brother had stepped out briefly for work.

As soon as police received the report, a forensic team rushed to the scene and collected evidence from the apartment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shinde confirmed that ten special police teams have been formed to trace the accused.

“The forensic team has collected critical samples from the crime scene. Based on these, we are proceeding with the investigation,” said DCP Shinde.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community and raised serious questions about security measures in upscale residential complexes. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning residents and security personnel in the society to identify and locate the attacker.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious when allowing strangers into their homes, even those claiming to be delivery personnel. The survivor is currently under medical care and counselling.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and continue to pursue leads to apprehend the accused at the earliest.