No progress without Global South: Modi addresses Ghana parliament

Highlighting the growing aspirations of the Global South, PM Modi said progress is impossible without amplifying their voice and noted with pride that the African Union was granted permanent membership of the G20 under India’s presidency.

“The world is also facing new and complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond. The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the global south…We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our presidency”.