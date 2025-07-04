Adani Airports CEO announces direct lounge access

Mumbai, July 4: Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal has announced a major step towards enhancing passenger convenience — allowing travelers to access airport lounges directly through the Adani platform, without the need for intermediaries. The initiative, developed in collaboration with other lounge operators across Indian airports, promises a seamless and world-class experience for flyers. Mumbai, July 4: Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal has announced a major step towards enhancing passenger convenience — allowing travelers to access airport lounges directly through the Adani platform, without the need for intermediaries. The initiative, developed in collaboration with other lounge operators across Indian airports, promises a seamless and world-class experience for flyers.

Bansal highlighted India’s rapid digital transformation and said, “UPI has changed the way a billion Indians transact every day. Much like Uber and Airbnb, the fintech revolution is removing the need for middlemen. We’re now bringing that same innovation to airport services.”

Through Adani’s Digital Lab-led platform, passengers will now be able to view, book, and access lounge services directly, streamlining what has traditionally been a complex process involving bank apps, credit card conditions, and third-party platforms.

Airport lounges are sought after for their comfort, privacy, free refreshments, and business facilities — offering much-needed relief from crowded terminals. However, with evolving credit card policies and eligibility criteria, travelers often struggle to keep up with lounge access terms.

The new direct-access system is set to transform the lounge experience by reducing confusion, enhancing transparency, and improving ease of use for millions of passengers across India.