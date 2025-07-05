China used Pak as live lab to test weapons, says deputy COAS

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, was used by China as a pretext to turn Pakistan into a testing ground for it s weapons, deputy chief of army staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh said on Friday. He added that India essentially faced three adversaries — including Turkey, which provided drones and trained staff to Islamabad — along a single border.

Speaking at the ‘New Age Military Technologies’ event organised by FICCI, Lt Gen Singh said the operation highlighted the critical need for enhanced air defence and rapid technological advancement in military operations.

He revealed that Pakistan received live battlefield inputs from China during the conflict. “When the DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan had the live updates of our important vectors, from China,” Singh said, adding, “China can test its weapons against other weapons, so it’s like a live lab available to them. Turkey also played an important role… they gave Bayraktar and numerous other drones.”