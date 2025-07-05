Manipur: Joint forces seize 203 illegal weapons in Imphal

A major joint operation in Manipur resulted in the seizure of 203 illegal weapons. The operation, a coordinated effort between Manipur Police, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), yielded a significant haul of arms.
Recovered items included AK-series rifles, INSAS rifles, grenades, and even grenade launchers. Authorities described the seizure as one of the largest in recent times, highlighting its importance in the ongoing efforts to quell violence and neutralise armed groups operating in the region. The operation took place in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, and is considered a significant step towards restoring order.