Tiruchendur Murugan temple Kumbabhishekam performed with grandeur

The sacred Kumbabhishekam of the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple was performed toda with full devotion and traditional rituals.

The ceremony began early in the morning with Vedic chants, homams, and abhishekams. Holy water was poured using drones on devotees. Chants of “Arohara” echoed through the air, creating a divine atmosphere.

Lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the event. The Kumbabhishekam marks the end of major renovation works, including the rajagopuram, sanctum, and temple tank.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements. Drinking water, medical help, and shelter were provided. Special buses and trains brought devotees to the temple town.

Since the commencement of yagasala puja on July 1, which marked beginning of the rituals for consecration ceremony, the temple has seen a steady influx of visitors. To ensure the safety of the pilgrims and to manage the crowd, around 6,000 police personnel were deployed on duty for the consecration ceremony.