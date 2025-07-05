First death anniversary of Armstrong commemorated

The first death anniversary of Armstrong, who served as the Tamil Nadu State Secretary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was tragically murdered last year, was solemnly observed today.

As part of the remembrance, a special event was organized at Pothur, near Chengundram, where Armstrong’s memorial is located. Political leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public gathered to pay their respects.

A statue of Armstrong was unveiled during the ceremony, followed by the release of a memorial souvenir in his honour. Political leaders then paid floral tributes by placing wreaths at the memorial site.

Among those who paid homage were BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, PMK President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, and Puratchi Bharatham Party MLA Jagan Moorthy, along with several other prominent personalities.

The event reflected the broad political and public respect Armstrong continues to command and the impact of his contributions to social justice and politics in Tamil Nadu.