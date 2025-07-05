EPS slams DMK over L&O situation

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) addressed the media at the party headquarters today, launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government over its alleged failure to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, EPS said, “Murders and robberies are taking place on a daily basis in Tamil Nadu. The law and order situation is deteriorating under the DMK regime.”

He further accused the DMK of betraying public trust by failing to deliver on its election promises. “The DMK came to power by making tall promises it knew it couldn’t fulfill. We will take these unfulfilled promises directly to the people during our campaign,” EPS said.

The former Chief Minister announced that the AIADMK would embark on a district-wise outreach campaign, focusing on local issues affecting each region. “We will meet people across all districts and highlight the problems they are facing due to the inefficiency of the DMK government,” he said.

When asked about a possible alliance with actor Vijay’s newly launched political party, EPS responded, “Questions about alliances should be directed to Vijay himself.”

EPS also reiterated the support expressed by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, “Even during the alliance announcement, Amit Shah clearly said that Edappadi Palaniswami will be the Chief Ministerial candidate.”

Exuding confidence about the future, he declared, “With the overwhelming support of the people of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK will create history by winning the 2026 Assembly elections.”

On a personal note, EPS said he would soon visit Sivaganga district and meet the family of Ajith Kumar to offer his condolences. “I will be meeting Ajith’s mother and brother during my visit to express my sympathy,” he added.

The press briefing comes at a time when political alliances and campaign strategies are gaining momentum in the lead-up to the 2026 elections, with the AIADMK positioning itself as a strong alternative to the ruling DMK.