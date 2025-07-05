Four held for posting video of homemade bomb on Insta

Four individuals have been arrested by the police in Villupuram district for allegedly manufacturing a homemade bomb and posting a video of it on Instagram.

Acting on a tip-off, police from Kottakuppam station raided a hideout near the Parkath Nagar water tank. During the search, they found explosives, gunpowder, and materials used to make a country bomb.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Appu alias Javakar (26) from MGR Nagar, Ahamed Aseen (28) from Ayyanar Kovil Metti, Mohammad Shareef (25) from Raghmath Nagar, and Kuty alias Saravanan (30) from Samip Pillai Garden in Puducherry.

According to police sources, Appu, Aseen, and Shareef are already facing charges in murder cases, while Saravanan has assault charges against him. The group recorded a video of the homemade bomb and uploaded it on Instagram, which led to the police action.

All four have been arrested and remanded in custody. The police have registered a case and seized the materials used for making the bomb. Further investigation is underway.