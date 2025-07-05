Z+ security cover for Edappadi K Palaniswami

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has officially sanctioned Z+ category security to Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The decision comes in response to recurring threats and recent reports of bomb threat alerts received at his residence.

Z+ is the second-highest level of security in India, just below the security detail provided to the Prime Minister. This category of protection includes around 55 personnel, including National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, police officers, and trained personnel from central security agencies.

According to sources, the decision was taken after a thorough security audit and intelligence reports suggesting that EPS has been under consistent threat, particularly after the party’s resurgence in Tamil Nadu politics and his increased public visibility. There have also been instances of anonymous threats and bomb scare alerts targeting his private residence, which prompted state authorities to conduct investigations and tighten local security.

The upgraded Z+ security will cover EPS during travel, public meetings, and while at home, ensuring 24×7 protection by elite commandos equipped with modern arms and surveillance systems. He will be accompanied by armed security personnel in both public and private settings, with bullet-proof vehicles and escort convoys forming part of the protection detail.

This move places Edappadi Palaniswami in the high-security bracket that includes top national leaders and key political figures facing significant threats.