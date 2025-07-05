Pak doesn’t know where Masood Azhar is: Bilawal 

Islamabad, July 5: Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan does not know the location of Masood Azhar, a terrorist wanted by India. He added that Pakistan would arrest him if India shares proof that he is in their country. Islamabad, July 5: Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan does not know the location of Masood Azhar, a terrorist wanted by India. He added that Pakistan would arrest him if India shares proof that he is in their country.

Masood Azhar is involved in major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pathankot attack, and the Pulwama attack. He was declared a global terrorist by the UN in 2019.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to hand over Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed. But Pakistan has denied their presence.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Bhutto said Saeed is not free and is in custody. He also claimed Azhar might be hiding in Afghanistan.

“If India gives us clear proof that Azhar is in Pakistan, we will arrest him,” he said.