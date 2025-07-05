Trump signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law

Washington, July 5: US President Donald Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, a sweeping package of tax and spending cuts, during a ceremony at the White House on Friday, marking a major legislative victory just a day after the narrowly passed bill cleared the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Washington, July 5: US President Donald Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, a sweeping package of tax and spending cuts, during a ceremony at the White House on Friday, marking a major legislative victory just a day after the narrowly passed bill cleared the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

I’ve never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types,” Trump said at the signing ceremony, where he thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for shepherding the bill through Congress.

So you have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history,” Trump added.