Pleas in HC seeking probe into candidates’ asset disclosures

Chennai, Apr 18:

Writ petitions have been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged suppression of asset details in nomination affidavits filed by several candidates.

The petitions, moved by voters from respective constituencies, name former AIADMK ministers D. Jayakumar, C. Ve. Shanmugam, R. B. Udhayakumar, Dindigul Srinivasan and P. Thangamani, along with BJP candidates Vanathi Srinivasan and Tamilisai Soundararajan.

According to the petitions, the candidates allegedly failed to disclose complete details of their assets in the affidavits submitted along with their nomination papers.

The petitioners have sought directions for a detailed probe into the alleged non-disclosure. The matter is expected to come up for hearing soon.