IAEA inspectors depart Tehran

A team of inspectors from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog have left Iran, following Tehran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the organisation after the 12-day conflict with Israel and the United States.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its employees would return to its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stressed “the crucial importance” of holding talks with Iran to resume its monitoring and verification work as soon as possible, the post added.