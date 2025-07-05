IAEA inspectors depart Tehran

Tehran, July 5: A team of inspectors from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog have left Iran, following Tehran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the organisation after the 12-day conflict with Israel and the United States.
In a statement posted on X on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its employees would return to its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stressed “the crucial importance” of holding talks with Iran to resume its monitoring and verification work as soon as possible, the post added.
Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar, reporting from Tehran, said it was not clear what proportion of the IAEA staff left the country.
“Based on the language used, it is not clear if all or some of them left Iran, but we understand that some of them are still here,” he said.
“What we know is that they did not fly out; this departure happened through land into Armenia yesterday or the day before,” he added.