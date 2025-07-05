D Gukesh: From prodigy to world champion

Indian chess has found its new beacon in D. Gukesh, whose meteoric rise from a prodigious talent to a World Champion has captivated global chess enthusiasts.

At just 19, Gukesh is not only rewriting Indian chess history but also firmly establishing himself among the sport’s modern greats.

His latest triumph came at the prestigious SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz tournament in Zagreb, Croatia, part of the 2025 Grand Chess Tour. Gukesh clinched the rapid title with an impressive 14 out of a possible 18 points, showcasing remarkable tactical depth, unshakeable composure, and a champion’s mindset.

What stood out in Zagreb was his ability to bounce back. After a shaky start with a first-round loss to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Gukesh roared back with five consecutive wins. Among them was a commanding victory over the formidable World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 4— a moment that marked the symbolic passing of the torch from the reigning king to a young challenger ready for his throne.

Gukesh’s rise has been anything but ordinary. He became the second-youngest Grandmaster in history in 2019 at the age of 12 years and 7 months. Since then, his journey has been a steady ascent marked by maturity beyond his years and a relentless hunger to improve.

His crowning achievement came in 2024 when he won the Candidates Tournament and then went on to defeat reigning champion Ding Liren in the World Championship match. The win made him the youngest World Chess Champion in the classical format, breaking records previously held by legends like Garry Kasparov.

What makes Gukesh truly special is his temperament. Whether playing on home turf or facing elite opponents in global tournaments, he exhibits a monk-like focus. This mental fortitude has earned him accolades not just for his skills on the board but also for his grace under fire.

Gukesh is the torchbearer of a new era of Indian chess. Alongside fellow stars like R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin, he is part of a generational shift that is pushing India to the forefront of the global chess scene.

His victories have inspired countless young players and brought renewed interest in the game across the country. With support from seasoned coaches, a chess-loving family, and a nation rallying behind him, Gukesh continues to soar.

From a soft-spoken boy with a dream to the face of modern chess, the rise and rise of D. Gukesh is a story still being written — one brilliant move at a time.