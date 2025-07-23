Harmanpreet’s ton guides India to victory 

London, July 23: Team India secured a 13-run victory in the third and decisive Women’s ODI to seal the 3-match series against England 2-1. A splendid 84-ball 102 from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a brisk fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues fired India Women to 318 for five in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. London, July 23: Team India secured a 13-run victory in the third and decisive Women’s ODI to seal the 3-match series against England 2-1. A splendid 84-ball 102 from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a brisk fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues fired India Women to 318 for five in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet was at her fluent best as she forged robust partnerships on the way to her seventh ODI century overall and third against England, hammering 14 fours during her stay in the middle.

Chasing the stiff target, England were bowled out for 305 despite Nat Sciver-Brunt’s brilliant 98.