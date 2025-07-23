Bangladesh beats Pak, wins T20 series

Dhaka, July 23 Bangladesh secured their first-ever T20I series victory against Pakistan with a close eight-run win in the second match on Tuesday. Pakistan fell short at 125 while chasing 134, despite strong performances from Faheem Ashraf and debutant Ahmed Daniyal.

Bangladesh, batting first, posted 133 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Jaker Ali contributed significantly with 55 runs off 48 balls, while Pakistan’s Salman Mirza and Daniyal claimed two wickets each.

The match saw an outstanding bowling performance from Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam, who recorded his best T20I figures of 3-17 on Mirpur’s slow pitch. Pakistan struggled early, losing five wickets for just 15 runs.

Faheem Ashraf’s impressive innings of 51 runs from 32 balls, including four sixes and boundaries, kept Pakistan’s hopes alive. However, spinner Rishad Hossain dismissed him in the crucial nineteenth over.

Pakistan’s innings saw a brief revival through a 41-run partnership between Ashraf and Abbas Afridi, who scored 19 runs. The effort proved insufficient as Bangladesh maintained control.

The victory gave Bangladesh an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series, with one match remaining in Dhaka on Thursday. This marked Bangladesh’s first T20I series win against Pakistan in four attempts