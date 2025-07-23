Irfan Pathan’s advice to Bumrah

Mumbai, July 23: Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan urged Jasprit Bumrah to give it his all while playing for the country or rest properly instead of selective participation in order to manage his workload. The former India player praised Bumrah for his exceptional skills but said there should be an ‘extra effort’ when the team needs it.
“I absolutely adore Jasprit Bumrah, I absolutely love his skills. He is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all. When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. You have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly,” Pathan said on his Youtube channel.
“When it comes to a nation or a team, when you are playing for a team, you play for them. Team always comes first,” he added.
Pathan also said that he is in no way questioning Bumrah’s commitments or efforts for the team.
Not questioning that he hasn’t put in efforts. He has bowled overs. There is no doubt about it. However, when it comes to going the extra mile for the team, you have to do that. Bumrah will remain at the top for a long time if he continues to win games regularly for India. You have to put in that extra effort when the team needs you. Ben Stokes did that, and Jofra did it after four years,” Pathan said.
Bumrah, who is set to play the do or die Test at Manchester with India 2-1 down in the series, played in the 1st and 3rd Tests at Leeds and Lord’s respectively before sitting out the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. Ironically, the match at Edgbaston was the game that India won, while losing the 1st and 3rd Tests.