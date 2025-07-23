Irfan Pathan’s advice to Bumrah

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan urged Jasprit Bumrah to give it his all while playing for the country or rest properly instead of selective participation in order to manage his workload. The former India player praised Bumrah for his exceptional skills but said there should be an ‘extra effort’ when the team needs it.

“I absolutely adore Jasprit Bumrah, I absolutely love his skills. He is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all. When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. You have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly,” Pathan said on his Youtube channel.

“When it comes to a nation or a team, when you are playing for a team, you play for them. Team always comes first,” he added.

Pathan also said that he is in no way questioning Bumrah’s commitments or efforts for the team.