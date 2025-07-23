New Vice President to be elected by August-end

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Vice Presidential election within the next 48 to 72 hours, according to sources.

The country is expected to get a new Vice President in office by the last week of August, in line with the requirements and guidelines triggered by the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The resignation, formally accepted by President Droupadi Murmu, has vacated the post of Vice President nearly two years before the scheduled end of Mr Dhankhar’s term.

According to Article 68(2) of the Constitution, there is no fixed timeline within which the Vice Presidential election must be held in the event of a resignation. The provision mandates that the election be conducted “as soon as possible.”

According to Election Commission sources, preparations began immediately after the Home Ministry formally communicated the resignation to the Commission. A formal notification indicating the need for an election is likely to be issued within the next two to three days.

As per the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, once the notification is issued, the Election Commission is mandated to complete the process, including nominations, scrutiny, withdrawals, polling, and counting, within a maximum of 32 days. Accordingly, the next Vice President of India is expected to be elected and sworn in by the end of August 2025.

Nomination papers must be submitted within 14 days of the notification.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and urged the government to offer a clear explanation. The move, which has surprised many in political circles, has raised concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding such a high-level constitutional development.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said that there was no known reason for Dhankhar’s resignation. “As far as we know, he was healthy and functioning actively in his role. Why then has he resigned so suddenly? The government owes the people an explanation,” he said. Kharge stressed that when someone in such a senior position steps down, the public has the right to know the true reasons behind it.

Kharge also pointed out Dhankhar’s past support for the BJP and the RSS, questioning whether any internal disagreement or pressure led to the resignation. “He was seen as close to the ruling party. So this sudden decision leads to doubts. Was it purely personal or is there something more?” he asked.

In addition, Kharge criticized the RSS and BJP for attempting to distort historical narratives. He accused them of rejecting the writings of Jawaharlal Nehru and promoting a biased version of Indian history. “You cannot erase facts and rewrite history according to your ideology,” he said.

The resignation has sparked a wave of speculation and debate, with opposition leaders demanding answers. As of now, the government has not issued a detailed statement explaining the reason for Dhankhar’s departure. The lack of clarity has only fueled further questions about the functioning of constitutional offices and the need for greater accountability.