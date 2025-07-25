Indian bowlers falter despite Pant’s heroics

Manchester, July 25: Day two of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford saw a tale of two halves, with Rishabh Pant’s courageous batting effort for India being overshadowed by a lacklustre performance from the Indian bowling attack, allowing England to seize control of the match. Manchester, July 25: Day two of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford saw a tale of two halves, with Rishabh Pant’s courageous batting effort for India being overshadowed by a lacklustre performance from the Indian bowling attack, allowing England to seize control of the match.

Resuming their first innings, India were eventually bowled out for 358, a total that seemed competitive thanks in no small part to the extraordinary resilience of Rishabh Pant. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, who sustained a fractured toe on Day 1, returned to the crease in visible pain and defied expectations to craft a fighting half-century. His grit and determination to push India past the 350-run mark, despite his obvious discomfort, earned him widespread praise and admiration. Reports indicate that Pant’s injury is a compound fracture, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the series, making his innings even more commendable.

However, the momentum gained from Pant’s brave knock quickly dissipated as England’s openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, launched a blistering assault on the Indian bowlers. Led by spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace attack struggled to find rhythm and consistency on a pitch that, while initially offering some assistance, flattened out considerably. Loose deliveries and an inability to build pressure allowed Duckett and Crawley to score freely, putting on a formidable 166-run opening partnership.

By the close of play on Day 2, England had raced to 225 for 2 in just 46 overs, scoring at an alarming rate of nearly 5 runs an over. Ben Duckett was particularly aggressive, nearing a century before being dismissed for 94. Zak Crawley also contributed significantly with a fluent 84.

The Indian bowlers, including the highly-rated Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Anshul Kamboj, struggled to contain the English onslaught. Bumrah, who has been a talisman for India in this series, found it challenging to pick up early wickets and exert his usual control. His initial spells were more expensive than anticipated, allowing England to gain an early psychological advantage.

India did manage to secure some relief in the latter stages of the day, with Ravindra Jadeja breaking the opening stand by dismissing Zak Crawley. Shortly after, debutant Anshul Kamboj claimed his maiden Test wicket, removing the dangerous Ben Duckett for 94. While these late breakthroughs provided a glimmer of hope, England had already closed the gap significantly and now trail by just 133 runs with eight wickets in hand.

The day’s play leaves India in a precarious position. While Rishabh Pant’s defiance was a standout moment, the failure of the bowling unit to back up his heroics has put immense pressure on the visitors. With England in a strong position and looking to build a substantial lead, India will need a monumental effort from their bowlers on Day 3 to claw their way back into this crucial Test match. The series currently stands at 2-1 in England’s favour, making this fourth Test at Old Trafford a must-win for India to keep their hopes alive.