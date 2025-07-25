Jagadeesan to join Indian squad as cover for Pant

In a swift response to Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate toe fracture, Tamil Nadu stumper N. Jagadeesan is reportedly set to join the Indian team in the United Kingdom as cover for the injured wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of the fifth and final Test against England. In a swift response to Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate toe fracture, Tamil Nadu stumper N. Jagadeesan is reportedly set to join the Indian team in the United Kingdom as cover for the injured wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

Rishabh Pant sustained a fractured toe during the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester, an injury that forced him to relinquish wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Young Dhruv Jurel stepped in behind the stumps in Pant’s absence. While Pant bravely batted on despite the pain, his injury has necessitated a backup option for the squad.

Initial reports suggested that Ishan Kishan, another dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, was being considered as a potential cover. However, it has now emerged that N. Jagadeesan is the chosen replacement and is on his way to the UK to link up with the Indian contingent.

Jagadeesan, a prominent figure in the Indian domestic circuit, is expected to fill the role of a wicketkeeper-batter in Pant’s absence. Known for his consistent performances with both bat and gloves, particularly in white-ball cricket, Jagadeesan’s inclusion provides the team with an experienced alternative in a crucial position. His call-up underscores the team management’s commitment to ensuring adequate resources are available as they look to finish the Test series strongly.

The exact nature and severity of Pant’s injury are still being fully assessed, but the decision to call in a cover indicates that his availability for the upcoming fifth Test, and potentially beyond, is in doubt. Jagadeesan’s timely arrival will provide the Indian team with much-needed flexibility and depth as they navigate the remainder of their challenging tour.