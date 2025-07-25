Tsitsipas ends coaching partnership with Ivanisevic 

London, July 25: Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has announced the amicable conclusion of his coaching relationship with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, bringing an end to a brief collaboration that began just two months ago. London, July 25: Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has announced the amicable conclusion of his coaching relationship with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, bringing an end to a brief collaboration that began just two months ago.

Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, enlisted Ivanisevic’s expertise in late May following a disappointing second-round exit from the French Open. The Croatian great, renowned for his 2001 Wimbledon triumph, joined Tsitsipas’s coaching team for the grass-court season, specifically for tournaments in Halle and Wimbledon.

The partnership, however, proved to be short-lived. Tsitsipas’s Wimbledon campaign was unfortunately cut short when he retired from his opening match due to a back injury, raising questions about his fitness.

In a statement, Tsitsipas expressed his gratitude towards Ivanisevic, acknowledging his dedication during their time together. “I want to thank Goran for his dedication and wish him all the best,” Tsitsipas conveyed. “I have a lot of respect for him as a tennis professional and as a person.”

The split marks another change in Tsitsipas’s coaching setup, as he continues to seek the right combination to elevate his game to Grand Slam-winning heights. Ivanisevic had previously achieved significant success coaching Novak Djokovic, guiding him to numerous Grand Slam titles.

Tsitsipas is next scheduled to compete in the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto, where he will look to regain form and momentum. The tennis world will be keenly watching to see who Tsitsipas chooses as his next coaching influence as he aims to make a strong push in the latter half of the season.