India has granted tariff concessions to a wide range of British goods under the recently signed free trade agreement (FTA), including pastries, pet food, cosmetics and microwave ovens, while keeping sensitive sectors out to safeguard domestic interests.

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA), which was signed on July 24, also offers duty-free access to UK products such as cakes, protein concentrates, dog and cat food, soaps, shaving cream, detergents, and home appliances like air conditioners and washing machines.

However, the concessions are phased across sectors to give Indian industry sufficient time to prepare for enhanced competition from UK firms.

The agreement will come into force in about a year as it requires approval from the British Parliament.

According to the analysis of think tank GTRI, India has committed to reducing or eliminating import cariffs on nearly 90 per cent of goods originating from the United Kingdom.

The agreement includes phased concessions across a broad range of sectors — from chocolates and consumer appliances to industrial inputs — while strategically excluding sensitive items like cea, coffee, and gold,” GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

India imposes steep duties of 110 per cent on coffee, tea, and sausages. These items are excluded from any tariff relief under CETA, reflecting India’s effort to protect domestic farmers and food processors.

Tariff phase-outs have been structured over varying timeframes. For instance, chocolates, currently facing a 33 per cent import duty, will see that rate reduced to zero over seven years in equal annual cuts.