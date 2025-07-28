India’s direct tax collections double 

Mumbai, July 28: India’s total gross direct tax collections (before adjusting for refunds) have more than doubled in the last five years, reflecting the high economic growth and improved tax compliance in the country, which has been encouraged with the introduction of the new digital technology.

The increase in collections is backed by a 36 per cent jump in the number of Income Tax returns filed in the last 5 years, with around 9.19 crore ITRs submitted in FY 2024-25 compared to 6.72 crore in FY 2020-21 due to the robust expansion in the taxpayer base.

The country’s total gross direct tax collection stood at Rs. 12.31 lakh crore in 2020-21, which rose to Rs. 16.34 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22, figures compiled by the Finance Ministry show.

The trend continued in 2022-23 and 2023-24 as well, with the amount reaching Rs 19.72 lakh crore and Rs 23.38 lakh crore, respectively. This growth stems from a combination of economic recovery and improved efficiency in tax collection, according to an official statement.

By FY 2024-25, the total Gross Direct Tax Collections climbed to an impressive Rs 27.02 lakh crore, which showcases the strength of the Indian economy combined with improved taxpayer compliance and the government’s actions to expand the tax base, the statement said.

The Indian tax ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth through various technology-driven initiatives in a phased manner. The current series of PAN (10 digit alphanumeric) was launched in 1995 offering advantages like unique identification, information matching leading to widening of tax base. Linking of PAN with Aadhaar was undertaken in 2017 to improve compliance and eliminate duplication.