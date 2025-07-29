Sonia slams Modi’s silence on Gaza

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticized the Modi government’s silence on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling it a “cowardly betrayal of constitutional values.” In a sharply-worded article published in Dainik Jagran, Gandhi described the ongoing crisis in Gaza as “genocide” and accused the Israeli forces of committing crimes against humanity.

Gandhi highlighted the destruction of homes, hospitals, and basic infrastructure due to relentless airstrikes. She accused Israel of weaponising humanitarian aid by blocking food, fuel, and medicine, leading to a man-made tragedy worsened by forced starvation.

While condemning the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and its continued hostage-holding, she said that nothing can justify the scale of Israeli reprisals. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his “shameful silence” and speak out boldly, in line with India’s historic stand on justice and humanity.

Gandhi pointed out that over 55,000 Palestinian civilians, including 17,000 children, have died since the conflict began nearly two years ago, making the situation “deeply heart-wrenching.”