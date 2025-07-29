Five TN fishermen arrested by SL Navy

Rameswaram, July 29:

Five Tamil fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters near Neduntheevu (Katchatheevu) in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources in the local fishermen’s association, the fishermen had ventured into the sea on Monday night in a mechanised boat and were fishing near Katchatheevu when they were intercepted by a Sri Lankan Naval patrol.

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel took the five men into custody and seized their boat.

The arrested fishermen are likely to be taken to Kankesanthurai or Talaimannar, where they will be handed over to local authorities for further legal procedures