Vijay to launch TVK membership app tomorrow 

In a significant move toward expanding its grassroots reach, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is set to officially launch the party’s membership app on July 30. The much-anticipated app aims to streamline and simplify the process of enrolling new members into the party.

According to a report, the app will be unveiled during a key meeting of district secretaries and constituency in-charges at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Following the launch, the party’s state-wide membership drive is expected to intensify.

TVK had earlier opened an online registration platform with the ambitious goal of enrolling two crore members across Tamil Nadu. So far, the party claims to have received over 1.5 crore sign-ups.