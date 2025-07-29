SC to hear Prez reference over Bill assent from Aug19

New Delhi, July 29:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled a detailed hearing on the Presidential Reference that raises key constitutional questions about whether timelines can be imposed for decision-making on bills passed by state assemblies. The hearing is set to begin on August 19.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai directed both the Centre and states to file their written submissions by August 12. The bench also comprises Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha, and A S Chandurkar.

The court said that it would first hear preliminary objections on August 19, particularly those raised by states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have questioned the maintainability of the Presidential Reference. One hour has been allotted for these arguments.

The court further outlined a detailed timeline: the Centre and states supporting the reference will be heard on August 19, 20, 21, and 26. Those opposing it will present their arguments on August 28, September 2, 3, and 9. Any rejoinders will be heard on September 10.

This move follows President Droupadi Murmu’s invocation of Article 143(1) in May, seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion on whether judicially imposed timelines are constitutionally valid for decisions by the President or Governor regarding state bills.