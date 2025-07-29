EPS Confirms Alliance with BJP, Says NDA includes many parties

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has confirmed that his party continues to be part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Addressing reporters, he stated, “Our alliance includes the BJP. Likewise, BJP has many parties in its alliance.” His remarks come amid ongoing political speculation about AIADMK’s stand in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

EPS’s statement is seen as a reaffirmation of AIADMK’s strategic alignment with the Centre, especially as both parties gear up for a high-stakes political battle in the state. Political observers note that EPS is carefully balancing his party’s regional identity with national-level collaborations.

The AIADMK-BJP alliance has faced friction in the past over ideological differences and power-sharing, but EPS’s comments indicate that efforts are underway to maintain unity within the NDA for electoral advantage. While he did not delve into specifics of seat-sharing or campaign strategy, the statement suggests that formal discussions may begin soon.