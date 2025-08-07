Starvation crisis in Gaza draws global attention

Gaza, Aug 7: Over 2 million people in Gaza are starving. The crisis is worsening every day. The health ministry in Gaza has reported more than 100 deaths from hunger, including many children. Gaza, Aug 7: Over 2 million people in Gaza are starving. The crisis is worsening every day. The health ministry in Gaza has reported more than 100 deaths from hunger, including many children.

Most countries at the UN blame Israel for the situation. They say Israel’s blockade is stopping food and aid from reaching the people. Many are urging for more humanitarian help.

Meanwhile, Israel says Hamas is also to blame. Israeli leaders claim the militants are keeping food from hostages. The global community is watching closely as the hunger crisis deepens.