Montreal Open 2025: Khachanov stuns Zverev

Ben Shelton breezed past Taylor Fritz in the second semi-final of the Montreal Open 2025 on Thursday, August 7 to set up a final clash with Karen Khachanov. Shelton beat his fellow countryman in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to become the youngest American to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final since Andy Roddick in Toronto in 2004, in the final.

Shelton, 22, will be playing his first ATP Masters 1000 final when he takes on Khachanov. Following his dominating win, Shelton revealed that he’s delighted with the big improvements he’s made in his game in recent times.

For me it’s the level — 100%. I’m just looking for things in my game to just kind of improve, and I’ve seen so many big improvements this week. So, that’s what I’m most happy about — the way I’m playing, how I’m executing, how little I’m hesitating,” Shelton said.