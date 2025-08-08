Rabada shifts focus for Australia tour

Johannesburg, Aug 8: South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada believes it is time for the Proteas to move on from the emotional high of their World Test Championship (WTC) final victory over Australia, as the two sides gear up for a six-match white-ball series beginning Sunday in Darwin.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rabada acknowledged the significance of the triumph but stressed the importance of refocusing ahead of the T20Is and ODIs that lie ahead. “I think it was special, and I’ve done so many interviews on that since,” Rabada said. “I think it’s time to move on. I don’t think we’ll ever forget that as a team, and South Africa won’t either. But time to move on now.”

The WTC final in June marked a monumental moment for South African cricket, ending a 26-year wait for a major ICC title. At Lord’s, Rabada led from the front with match figures of 9 for 110, while Aiden Markram anchored the chase with a classy 136 in the fourth innings.