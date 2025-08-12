Kay Kay Menon says Congress misused his clip, denies role in Vote Chori campaign

In response to the video, the actor clarified in the comment section, “Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission (sic).”

In the clip posted by the official Instagram page of IncIndia, the video showed Menon’s character Himmat Singh, an intelligence officer from the web series ‘Special Ops’, urging viewers to join the campaign.

However, the actor clarified that the video was taken from promotional content for a show and was never meant to support any political cause.

They captioned the video, “Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo (Himmat Singh is saying something, go quickly! Stop it).”