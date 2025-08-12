Fake Interpol office busted in Noida, former Trinamool leader used to run it

Bivas Adhikari, who earlier held the position of Block Head in Birbhum, West Bengal, allegedly fled to Noida while facing multiple investigations in West Bengal related to scams and corruption. Once in Noida, he established a bogus international law enforcement setup, including a police station and IB office, with the help of his associates.

The accused used to send fake notices to people in West Bengal under the guise of international legal action and coerce them into paying money for resolving land disputes and securing bureaucratic favours.