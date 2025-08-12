Fake Interpol office busted in Noida, former Trinamool leader used to run it

Delhi police on Monday busted a fake international police station and intelligence bureau (IB) office operating in Noida, arresting five individuals with a former Trinamool Congress leader turning out to be the mastermind.
Bivas Adhikari, who earlier held the position of Block Head in Birbhum, West Bengal, allegedly fled to Noida while facing multiple investigations in West Bengal related to scams and corruption. Once in Noida, he established a bogus international law enforcement setup, including a police station and IB office, with the help of his associates.
The accused used to send fake notices to people in West Bengal under the guise of international legal action and coerce them into paying money for resolving land disputes and securing bureaucratic favours.
Bivas Adhikari’s son also played an active role, using vehicles with Interpol stickers to project an image of legitimacy while extorting money.
The police have recovered fake ID cards, a sign board, mobile phones, and cash and other items from the building where the accused operated to trick people.