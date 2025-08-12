Karnataka Minister Ousted After Voter List Remarks 

Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna has been removed from his post after comments that upset the Congress leadership. Sources say Rahul Gandhi wanted him out, and more action could follow. Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna has been removed from his post after comments that upset the Congress leadership. Sources say Rahul Gandhi wanted him out, and more action could follow.

Rajanna’s remarks about alleged voter list changes by the Election Commission created a storm. He said the changes in Mahadevapura in 2024 happened when the Congress was in power, questioning why it was not flagged back then.

His comments clashed with Rahul Gandhi’s strong allegations that the Election Commission, with BJP’s support, had added large numbers of fake voters. Gandhi’s charges have become a major political issue after his press conference and talks with INDIA bloc leaders last week.

Rajanna’s statements, however, gave the BJP an advantage in the debate. Congress leader KC Venugopal reportedly spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before Rajanna was dropped.

Rajanna had said, “The voter list was prepared when our government was in power. Was everyone just sitting quietly then? If we speak casually, we will have to say many things.”