Australia suffer triple injury blow 

Australia have been hit with a major late blow ahead of their three-match ODI series against South Africa, set to begin on August 19 in Cairns. Three players—Mitchell Owen, Lance Morris, and Matt Short—have all been ruled out due to injury concerns

Owen has been sidelined by a concussion after being struck on the grille of his helmet by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer during the second T20I in Darwin. Although he passed the on-field assessment, delayed symptoms forced him into the mandatory 12-day concussion protocol, ruling him out of both the T20I decider and the entire ODI series, postponing his planned ODI debut.

Short, who had already missed the first two T20Is with a side strain sustained during the West Indies tour, has not recovered in time and thus been ruled out of the white-ball matches—including the ODIs.