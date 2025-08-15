Buchi Babu: Prithvi Shaw to make Maharashtra debut

Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his first appearance for Maharashtra as he’s been named in the 17-member squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. Shaw parted ways with Mumbai earlier this year to join Maharashtra after being ignored for the majority of the previous domestic season.

The 25-year-old will be desperate to make a fresh start after a forgettable last season with Mumbai, as he was reportedly dropped on the grounds of fitness and discipline issues. Shaw will be playing under the leadership of Ankit Bawane in a squad which also features Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament has been scheduled to be played in Chennai from August 18 to September 9.

Gaikwad last played in the warm-up matches between India A and India ahead of the Test series in England, will also be keen to make his mark. However both Gaikwad and keeper Saurabh Nawale are expected to leave after playing one game as they would need to link up with the West Zone squad in Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy. West Zone have received direct entry into the semi-finals and will play their first game on September 4.